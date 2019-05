Merck Buys Peloton Therapeutics For $1.05B Ahead Of IPO

Law360 (May 21, 2019, 12:52 PM EDT) -- Merck said Tuesday it has agreed to snap up Peloton Therapeutics in a deal steered by Covington & Burling and Wilson Sonsini that could be worth a total of $2.2 billion...

To view the full article, register now.