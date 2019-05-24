Venable Lands Tech-Focused M&A Partner In DC Office

Law360 (May 24, 2019, 1:28 PM EDT) -- A former Crowell & Moring attorney with experience handling technology-centric mergers and acquisitions in regulated industries has joined Venable's corporate practice as a partner in the firm's Washington, D.C., office. Venable LLP said in a press release Tuesday that Karen C. Hermann has joined the firm after spending nearly 19 years at Crowell & Moring LLP. Throughout her career, Hermann has represented clients in various industries, including aerospace and defense, technology, federal contracting, cybersecurity and health care. "What I really liked about Venable is the corporate practice is bigger and deeper than where I was before, but also they have deep regulatory strength...

