Trustee Not Liable For $168M RMBS Loss, 3rd Circ. Says

Law360 (May 21, 2019, 10:05 PM EDT) -- A Third Circuit appeals panel on Tuesday rejected IKB International SA's bid to revive a suit blaming Wilmington Trust Co. for a $168 million loss on residential mortgage-backed securities investments, saying...

To view the full article, register now.