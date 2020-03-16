Boeing's 737 Max Legal & Regulatory Woes: A Year Later

Law360 (March 16, 2020, 5:08 PM EDT) -- Recent reports faulting Boeing's miscalculations in designing the 737 Max, along with threats of government fines and a deepening criminal probe, have magnified the American aerospace titan's troubles as it continues untangling legal and regulatory missteps in the year since its jets were grounded worldwide. Ethiopian accident investigators issued an interim report March 9 finding that a malfunctioning automated flight control feature in the 737 Max was largely to blame for the March 10, 2019, crash of Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 that killed 157 people and prompted an unprecedented global grounding of the 737 Max aircraft. Just five months earlier, Boeing's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS