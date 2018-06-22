Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NY Tribe Members Say High Court Backs Their Fishing Rights

Law360 (May 23, 2019, 4:32 PM EDT) -- Three members of the Shinnecock Indian Nation who accuse New York state and Suffolk County of illegally prosecuting them for fishing near the tribe's Long Island reservation have urged a New York federal court to consider a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision they say supports their claims.

Shinnecock members David Silva, Gerrod Smith and Jonathan Smith said in a letter Tuesday the Supreme Court ruling in Herrera v. Wyoming — in which the justices found that the Crow Tribe's treaty right to hunt didn't end when Wyoming became a state — should be examined by the court when deciding whether or...

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

New York Eastern

Nature of Suit

Environmental Matters

Judge

Date Filed

June 22, 2018

