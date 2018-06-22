NY Tribe Members Say High Court Backs Their Fishing Rights

Law360 (May 23, 2019, 4:32 PM EDT) -- Three members of the Shinnecock Indian Nation who accuse New York state and Suffolk County of illegally prosecuting them for fishing near the tribe's Long Island reservation have urged a New York federal court to consider a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision they say supports their claims. Shinnecock members David Silva, Gerrod Smith and Jonathan Smith said in a letter Tuesday the Supreme Court ruling in Herrera v. Wyoming — in which the justices found that the Crow Tribe's treaty right to hunt didn't end when Wyoming became a state — should be examined by the court when deciding whether or...

