Woman Says Railroad's Favoritism Of Men Forced Her To Quit

Law360 (May 23, 2019, 7:01 PM EDT) -- A woman who worked for the Illinois Central Railroad Co. for 17 years has filed a lawsuit in state court claiming the railroad's male-dominated culture allowed less-qualified men to fill numerous positions she wanted and caused her to quit.

Amy Mitchell's employment discrimination suit, filed Monday, claims quitting her job was the only way to "escape the male dominated environment in which advancement was not possible because of her gender." Mitchell said she had applied for hundreds of jobs that the railroad posted between 2004 and September, but she received only one interview "and was not once selected and promoted though...

