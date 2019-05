Mayer Brown Steers Anchor Health's $25M Cancer Center Buy

Law360 (May 22, 2019, 5:38 PM EDT) -- Holliday Fenoglio Fowler said Wednesday it has closed the $25.4 million sale of a 57,320-square-foot cancer center near Philadelphia to Mayer Brown LLP-led developer Anchor Health Properties.



Holliday Fenoglio Fowler LLP...

To view the full article, register now.