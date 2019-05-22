Real Estate Developer Faces TCPA Suit Over Marketing Texts

Law360 (May 23, 2019, 4:05 PM EDT) -- Real estate company CA Ventures LLC was hit with a proposed class action in Florida federal court Wednesday alleging it sent spam telemarketing text messages in violation of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. Miami-Dade County resident Brittany Cortazar is seeking to represent a nationwide class of anyone who received a text message by Chicago-based CA Ventures advertising its services in the past four years without obtaining the recipients' prior express written consent. The suit also seeks an injunction and an award of actual damages and statutory damages of up to $1,500 per violation. The complaint alleges that CA Ventures' conduct “has...

