Security Co. Tells 1st Circ. To Ax Suit Over Import Fees

Law360 (May 23, 2019, 5:38 PM EDT) -- A California-based security firm and its Puerto Rican subsidiary have urged the First Circuit to dismiss all the allegations in a suit accusing them of illegally imposing security fees for the imports they process, saying that they have qualified immunity as government contractors.

In an opening brief filed on Tuesday, Rapiscan Systems Inc. and its affiliate S2 Services Puerto Rico LLC told the appellate court that the District of Puerto Rico should have dismissed all the claims by various import companies in their suit challenging the Puerto Rico Ports Authority's security fees for imports. The suit claims the ports authority had tapped...

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

Appellate - 1st Circuit

Nature of Suit

3370 Other Fraud

Date Filed

November 6, 2018

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

