A Significant Case For All Calif. Mortgage Lenders

Law360 (May 23, 2019, 12:58 PM EDT) -- On April 30, 2019, in Taniguchi v. Restoration Homes,[1] a California state appeals court resolved a question of first impression: Whether a borrower in California has the right to reinstate a mortgage loan that has been modified by paying only the amount in default under the loan modification agreement or can the lender accelerate all deferred amounts under the original, pre-modified loan terms. This ruling is significant for all mortgage lenders and servicers who do business in California, and its sweeping impact will doubtless affect many thousands of mortgagors in the state. The court of appeal’s ruling favors California borrowers who...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS