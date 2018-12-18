SEC Adds Sales Agent To Woodbridge Ponzi Scheme Suit

Law360 (May 23, 2019, 5:02 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts-based sales agent of the Woodbridge Group is among the perpetrators of a $1.2 billion Ponzi scheme involving a complex network of phony real estate investments and unregistered Florida-based funds, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has alleged. Charles Nilosek and his company, Position Benefits LLC, sold over $23 million in Woodbridge securities to more than 200 retail investors — many of them the vulnerable elderly — across four states, according to the SEC's amended complaint filed Wednesday in California federal court. Nilosek made more than $1.4 million in "transaction-based compensation" without being registered with the SEC to conduct sales...

