Hanover Unit Can't Dodge Medicare Reimbursement Suit

Law360 (May 23, 2019, 3:23 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Wednesday refused to dismiss a proposed class action alleging that a Hanover Insurance unit violated the Medicare Secondary Payer Act by failing to reimburse Medicare Advantage plans for medical costs incurred after automobile crashes. U.S. District Judge Paul G. Byron rejected AIX Specialty Insurance Co.'s bid to dismiss the claims, ruling that MSP Recovery Claims, which has been assigned claims by a number of Medicare Advantage Organizations, or MAOs, had provided sufficient facts to support its claims that AIX violated its statutory duty to reimburse MAOs for medical costs. AIX said the complaint was too vague...

