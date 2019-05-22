Sierra Club Sues DOI Again Over Industry Communications

Law360 (May 23, 2019, 4:20 PM EDT) -- The Sierra Club sued the U.S. Department of the Interior on Wednesday to force it to turn over emails, texts and other communications between Interior Secretary David Bernhardt and oil and gas industry representatives that the group claims have had improper influence on top agency officials. Building on a years-long campaign to force DOI to reveal how industry groups communicate with Bernhardt, former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke and other top DOI staffers, the Sierra Club asked a California federal court to force the turnover of communications since March 2018. The Sierra Club claims in the complaint that while DOI has produced...

