ExxonMobil Unit Can't Arbitrate Gas Field Row, Investors Say

Law360 (May 23, 2019, 8:44 PM EDT) -- Two investors have challenged a Canadian ExxonMobil unit’s request to arbitrate a contract dispute over rights in Papua New Guinea gas fields, telling a Texas federal court Wednesday that sending the matter to a tribunal would “thwart justice.” ExxonMobil Canada Holdings ULC is wrong to argue that claims by an affiliate of Lasco Development (15) LLC and Lasco Family Trust (15) LLC in Papua New Guinea court fall within an arbitration agreement between the parties, the Lasco LLC investors asserted, saying the litigation isn’t tied to obligations in their underlying contract. The Canadian company isn’t even a party to the suit, which...

