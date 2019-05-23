4 Firms Steer Alion's $225M Navy Systems Unit Sale To Serco

Law360 (May 23, 2019, 12:43 PM EDT) -- Government contractor Alion Science said Thursday it will sell its naval systems unit to the North American arm of U.K.-based government and public services firm Serco in a $225 million deal, with Schulte Roth and Covington & Burling steering the seller and Bass Berry & Sims and Stroock & Stroock & Lavan guiding the buyer. McLean, Virginia-based Alion Science and Technology Corp. said the deal with Serco Inc. involves the entirety of its naval systems business unit, which covers various ship and systems functions including acquisition, marine engineering, architecture and design services, and testing and modernization. In addition to its U.S. capabilities, the deal...

