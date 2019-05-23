Chinese Travel Biz Lands $250M Tencent-Led Funding Round

Law360 (May 23, 2019, 12:48 PM EDT) -- Chinese tourism and travel platform Mafengwo said Thursday it landed a $250 million in a funding round led by Tencent Holdings that will be used to make its services more efficient. Mafengwo said the funding round was led by Tencent Holdings Ltd. and was joined by General Atlantic, Qiming Venture Partners, Yuantai Evergreen Investment Partners, NM Strategic Focus Fund and eGarden Ventures. Mafengwo was founded in 2010 and launched its hotel reservation service in 2015, creating a platform that offers travel-centric content while also serving as a marketplace where tourists can book flights and hotels. "This latest round of funding will...

