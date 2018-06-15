Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Hotel Operators Seek Revival Of TCPA Suit Over Junk Faxes

Law360, Miami (June 11, 2019, 4:47 PM EDT) -- Two hotel operators asked the Eleventh Circuit on Tuesday to revive their proposed class suit accusing Safemark Systems LP of violating the Telephone Consumer Protection Act by sending junk faxes, arguing that they never gave express written consent to be contacted by fax.

Named plaintiffs Gorss Motels Inc. and E&G Inc., which operate a Super 8 Motel and a Wingate Hotel, said that though they agreed to be contacted by approved suppliers of Wyndham Hotel Group — which owns both the Super 8 and Wingate brands — and gave their fax numbers, they never explicitly agreed to be contacted via fax...

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

Appellate - 11th Circuit

Nature of Suit

3890 Other Statutory Actions

Date Filed

June 15, 2018

Case Title

Case Number

Court

Appellate - 11th Circuit

Nature of Suit

3890 Other Statutory Actions

Date Filed

December 18, 2018

