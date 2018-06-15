Hotel Operators Seek Revival Of TCPA Suit Over Junk Faxes

Law360, Miami (June 11, 2019, 4:47 PM EDT) -- Two hotel operators asked the Eleventh Circuit on Tuesday to revive their proposed class suit accusing Safemark Systems LP of violating the Telephone Consumer Protection Act by sending junk faxes, arguing that they never gave express written consent to be contacted by fax. Named plaintiffs Gorss Motels Inc. and E&G Inc., which operate a Super 8 Motel and a Wingate Hotel, said that though they agreed to be contacted by approved suppliers of Wyndham Hotel Group — which owns both the Super 8 and Wingate brands — and gave their fax numbers, they never explicitly agreed to be contacted via fax...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS