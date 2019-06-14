Fla. City Tries To Revive Mortgage Suit Against Wells Fargo

Law360, Miami (June 14, 2019, 6:15 PM EDT) -- The city of Miami Gardens, Florida, pushed on Friday to revive its Fair Housing Act lawsuit against Wells Fargo over the bank's allegedly discriminatory lending, but an Eleventh Circuit panel seemed skeptical that the city had provided enough evidence of injury to support its claims. Robert Peck of the Center for Constitutional Litigation PC, who represents Miami Gardens, told the appellate panel in Miami that the city had presented to the court evidence of delinquent mortgage loans and diminished property tax rolls. That was sufficient to show injury and give the city standing to pursue its claims against the bank, he...

