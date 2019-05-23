Liberty Mutual Wins Bid To Arbitrate NJ Auto Crash Claims

Law360 (May 23, 2019, 5:22 PM EDT) -- Liberty Mutual Insurance Co. scored a victory Thursday when a New Jersey appeals court ruled that an arbitrator, not a judge or jury, must decide whether a freight company may be held liable for reimbursing the insurer for personal injury protection benefits following a motor vehicle crash. The appellate panel upended trial court rulings last year denying Liberty Mutual's bid to force CEVA Freight LLC to arbitrate the insurer's reimbursement demand, saying the judge was wrong to conclude that the question of whether a CEVA driver was a "tortfeasor" must first be determined in court before the amount of reimbursement is...

