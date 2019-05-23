3 Firms Assemble $505M Deal For PE-Backed Restoration Biz

Law360 (May 23, 2019, 2:25 PM EDT) -- North American outsourced property services company FirstService on Thursday agreed to buy private equity-backed Global Restoration Holdings LLC for about $505 million, in a deal steered by Goodwin Procter, Fogler Rubinoff and Ferrante & Associates. The deal sees Toronto-headquartered FirstService Corp. acquire Global Restoration, a Denver, Colorado-based company focused on commercial and so-called large loss property restoration, according to a statement. Large loss property restoration occurs when there is such extreme damage to a property, including from things like natural disasters or faulty plumbing, that a business cannot operate out of the building before significant restorations are made. The agreement stands...

