EEOC Brochure On LGBT Rights Justifies Suit: Church Group

Law360 (May 23, 2019, 6:06 PM EDT) -- An Equal Employment Opportunity Commission brochure saying Title VII protects gay and transgender workers did enough harm to employers to warrant a lawsuit challenging the agency's take on the federal anti-bias statute, a Texas-based church group said. 

In its opposition to the government's motion to dismiss the proposed class action, the U.S. Pastor Council told a Texas federal judge Wednesday the organization has standing to bring its Religious Freedom Restoration Act and First Amendment claims. An EEOC brochure saying Title VII's ban on sex discrimination extended to sexual orientation and gender identity created a concrete injury for religious employers through the threat...

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

Texas Northern

Nature of Suit

Civil Rights: Other Civil Rights

Judge

Date Filed

October 6, 2018

Government Agencies

