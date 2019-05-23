SolarWinds' DLA Piper-Led Secondary Offering Raises $270M

Law360 (May 23, 2019, 4:04 PM EDT) -- Information technology company SolarWinds on Thursday raised $270 million after pricing its DLA Piper-led secondary offering that will see shareholders unload roughly 15 million shares. Texas-based SolarWinds Corp. said the offering will consist of 15 million shares priced at $18 per share made available by selling stockholders, which will retain the proceeds from the sale. The offering will also provide the underwriters with a 30-day option to buy up to roughly 2.3 million additional shares, which would bring the total raised to roughly $311 million.The offering is expected to close May 28. Shares of SolarWinds traded at $17.36 per share at...

