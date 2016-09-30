2 Ex-Venezuelan Oil Co. Officials Sentenced In Bribery Ploy

Law360 (May 23, 2019, 6:37 PM EDT) -- Two former Petroleos de Venezuela SA officials who admitted taking bribes in exchange for putting certain companies on bidding panels to secure contracts with the Venezuelan state-owned oil giant were sentenced by a federal judge in Houston on Thursday. Karina Del Carmen Nunez-Arias, who held roles in purchasing and procurement for PDVSA, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Gray H. Miller to 36 months in prison and was also hit with a $3.2 million judgment, representing the amount of bribes prosecutors alleged she received. Christian Javier Maldonado-Barillas, who was described by both his attorney and a government prosecutor as among the...

