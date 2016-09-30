Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

2 Ex-Venezuelan Oil Co. Officials Sentenced In Bribery Ploy

Law360 (May 23, 2019, 6:37 PM EDT) -- Two former Petroleos de Venezuela SA officials who admitted taking bribes in exchange for putting certain companies on bidding panels to secure contracts with the Venezuelan state-owned oil giant were sentenced by a federal judge in Houston on Thursday.

Karina Del Carmen Nunez-Arias, who held roles in purchasing and procurement for PDVSA, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Gray H. Miller to 36 months in prison and was also hit with a $3.2 million judgment, representing the amount of bribes prosecutors alleged she received.

Christian Javier Maldonado-Barillas, who was described by both his attorney and a government prosecutor as among the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

map
The Law360 400

Kirkland & Ellis LLP has redefined what it means to be the biggest of BigLaw — weighing in at 2,116 attorneys by year end 2018 and becoming the first firm since Law360 began tracking law firm head counts to top 2,000 U.S.-based attorneys.

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Texas Southern

Nature of Suit

Date Filed

September 30, 2016

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Most Popular