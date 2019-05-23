Pa. Panel Ducks Ruling On Taxing Homes Based On Sale Price

Law360 (May 23, 2019, 8:29 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania appeals court has said an Allegheny County judge was right to dismiss a proposed class action lawsuit over whether governments can raise properties' taxable value based on their recent sale prices, but the panel didn't address the parties' central question about whether the practice was legal. The precedential Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania opinion issued Wednesday upheld the dismissal of a lawsuit by proposed lead plaintiffs Joseph and Ester Martel, but said Court of Common Pleas Judge Robert J. Colville was wrong to have dismissed the case on the grounds that the Martels didn't sufficiently plead that they were part...

