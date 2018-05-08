Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ford Can't Escape Mechanic's Asbestos Claims Under La. Law

Law360 (May 23, 2019, 9:06 PM EDT) -- A Louisiana federal judge denied Ford Motor Co.'s motion to dismiss all wrongful death claims by the family of a former mechanic who say the auto giant caused his fatal mesothelioma, finding on Thursday that, with just one exception, the claims are not barred by the Louisiana Workers' Compensation Act.

U.S. District Judge Sarah S. Vance found that the family of mechanic Victor Michel is barred only from making claims of wrongful death under the theory of employer liability, as the LWCA prevents in that instance. But other wrongful death claims made under the theories of negligence, premises liability and products liability...

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

Louisiana Eastern

Nature of Suit

P.I. : Asbestos

Judge

Date Filed

May 8, 2018

