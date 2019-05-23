Senate Armed Services Panel OKs $750B 2020 Defense Bill

Law360 (May 23, 2019, 9:48 PM EDT) -- The Senate Armed Services Committee's $750 billion version of a sweeping annual defense budget and policy bill that was sent to the full Senate on Thursday includes a slate of acquisition changes such as speedier software purchasing and support for the proposed U.S. Space Force, among other provisions. The committee, after a series of — mostly closed — markup sessions adopted its version of the 2020 National Defense Authorization Act in a 25-2 vote, Chairman Jim Inhofe, R-Okla., and ranking Democrat Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., jointly announced. The NDAA is usually the most important defense bill passed each year, and will set the...

