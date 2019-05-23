NFL Didn't Make Sponsor Ditch Romo Expo, Panel Says

Law360 (May 23, 2019, 5:43 PM EDT) -- A fantasy football convention backed by former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo can't pursue claims that the NFL forced a sponsor to back out of its 2016 event, a Texas appeals court has ruled, saying the convention hasn't presented any evidence the NFL intended to interfere in the agreement. Emails exchanged between NFL officials and representatives of EA Sports, which had signed on to sponsor the 2016 convention that Fan Expo LLC planned to hold in California, don't show that the NFL used its influence to make EA back out, the Fifth Court of Appeals panel said in a memorandum opinion filed...

