Enviros Say FWS Protection Delays Putting 8 Species At Risk

Law360 (May 23, 2019, 7:57 PM EDT) -- Environmental groups filed suit against officials at the U.S. Department of the Interior on Thursday, accusing them of violating the Endangered Species Act by blowing past deadlines to act on eight species the government has already said deserve protection. The Center for Biological Diversity and San Francisco Baykeeper said the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service declared in 2016 that the Sierra Nevada red fox and seven other species deserved safeguarding but that it couldn’t list them as threatened or endangered immediately because other species were a higher priority. But delaying protections can only occur if the FWS was working hard on...

