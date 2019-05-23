Aegerion Pharma's Interim Ch. 11 Cash Request Irks Judge

Law360 (May 23, 2019, 8:54 PM EDT) -- A New York bankruptcy judge on Thursday told attorneys for embattled specialty drug provider Aegerion Pharmaceuticals Inc. that he will approve the company's first-day request to use on-hand cash that is subject to creditor liens once it removes provisions that parties not yet present might find objectionable. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Martin Glenn said attorneys for Massachusetts-based Aegerion were asking him to grant more relief than he’s comfortable giving during a first day hearing, adding that he and other jurists in the Southern District of New York regularly talk about excessive requests made by corporate debtors right out of the gate, calling...

