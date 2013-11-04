Del. Jury Sides With TQ Delta In DSL Patent Trial

Law360, Wilmington (May 23, 2019, 4:25 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal jury found Thursday that three patents held by DSL technology developer TQ Delta were infringed by competitor 2Wire Inc., giving the patent owner its first win in a series of intellectual property trials involving its large portfolio of digital communication technology. The eight-member jury returned a verdict in favor of TQ Delta on all counts, including that 2Wire infringed U.S. Patent Nos. 7,836,381, 7,844,882 and 8,276,048 and that those patents were not obvious over prior art. The patents cover computer-readable media with telecommunications environment resource-sharing instructions and resource sharing in a telecommunications environment. “It’s really a clean sweep,”...

