Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Sears Creditors Say Ch. 11 Plan Lacks Legal Basis

Law360 (May 23, 2019, 5:34 PM EDT) -- Multiple Sears creditors have asked a New York bankruptcy court to reject the company’s Chapter 11 plan, claiming the proposal has a shakier legal and financial foundation than Sears would have creditors believe.

Led by the unsecured creditors committee and ex-Sears CEO Edward Lampert's hedge fund ESL Investments — the current owner of Sears’ stores — several creditors objected to the plan's disclosures Wednesday. The creditors argue that there is no legal basis for a proposed pension settlement and that the plan as a whole falsely assumes there will be enough money to pay administrative costs of the case. 

Once one of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

map
The Law360 400

Kirkland & Ellis LLP has redefined what it means to be the biggest of BigLaw — weighing in at 2,116 attorneys by year end 2018 and becoming the first firm since Law360 began tracking law firm head counts to top 2,000 U.S.-based attorneys.

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

New York Southern

Nature of Suit

Date Filed

October 15, 2018

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Most Popular