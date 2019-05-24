Conn. Tribe Can't Prove It Owned Mortgages, Judge Says

Law360 (May 24, 2019, 6:17 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut state judge has dismissed the Schaghticoke Tribal Nation’s remaining claims in a suit alleging that its land was taken without compensation, saying there was no evidence that the tribe owned mortgages on the land. Superior Court Judge Thomas Moukawsher said there is no evidence of an “express grant” from the state declaring the tribe to be the owners of the mortgages on the land that was allegedly seized in a period beginning in the early 1800s. If the tribe is not the owner of the mortgages, then it cannot claim they are property that was improperly taken by the...

