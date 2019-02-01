Vague Math Sends Estee Lauder Wage Suit To State Court

Law360 (May 23, 2019, 8:14 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge kicked back to state court a proposed class action accusing Estee Lauder of stiffing workers by making them work off the clock, taking issue with the company's calculation that there is $70 million at stake in the case. In his order Wednesday, U.S. District Judge John A. Kronstadt granted Chloe Akana's bid to remand her suit alleging violations of California labor law after it had been removed to federal court by Estee Lauder Inc. in February. Though Estee Lauder estimated that there was roughly $70 million in controversy in the case, well over the $5 million threshold for...

