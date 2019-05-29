Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Greenberg Traurig Nabs Alston & Bird IP Atty In Silicon Valley

Law360 (May 29, 2019, 5:28 PM EDT) -- Greenberg Traurig LLP has hired an Alston & Bird LLP intellectual property litigator who has represented major technology clients in high-stakes patent disputes to beef up its Silicon Valley office.

Xavier Marc Brandwajn has joined the firm as shareholder from Alston & Bird, where he practiced for more than seven years, Greenberg Traurig said May 22. Brandwajn told Law360 on Wednesday that he made the move because he saw an opportunity to better serve his clients at his new firm, which has a global platform.

“Greenberg Traurig’s position of leadership in intellectual property litigation will benefit my clients immensely,” Brandwajn said....

