Crypto Co. Founder Says Investor Suit Must Be Arbitrated

Law360 (May 23, 2019, 6:08 PM EDT) -- A co-founder of shuttered cryptocurrency company Centra Tech says investors who claim they were misled about digital tokens they bought from Centra agreed to arbitrate any claims arising from the purchase. Sohrab "Sam" Sharma asked a Florida federal judge on Wednesday to compel arbitration of putative class action claims that he and his Centra co-founders faked licensing agreements with major card companies to solicit investors for a $32 million initial coin offering that would ostensibly help it fund the creation of a cryptocurrency debit card, the Centra Card. One of the investors trying to lead the suit never actually bought Centra’s...

