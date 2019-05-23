Investors Bancorp Says New Equity Awards Dilute Settlement

Law360 (May 23, 2019, 9:51 PM EDT) -- Investors Bancorp argued Thursday that new equity awards it recently approved for two top officers negate most of the benefit that suing shareholders said they brought to the company with an earlier lawsuit and rollback settlement, derailing what was expected to be a standard fee hearing in Delaware’s Chancery Court. The bank made the point when replying to stockholder attorneys' arguments for a $10.9 million fee based on stock award cancellations valued at $39 million, following more than three years of Chancery Court litigation over fiduciary duty failures that tainted an equity package worth more than $50 million for officers and directors...

