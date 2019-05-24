DOL Contractor Watchdog Eyeing Religious Liberty Rule

Law360 (May 24, 2019, 7:25 PM EDT) -- The Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs has indicated it will update its stance on religiously affiliated organizations, a move experts say could result in federal contractors getting more leeway to claim they are exempt from certain workplace anti-discrimination requirements, like those that protect LGBT workers. The OFCCP, an agency within the U.S. Department of Labor that enforces nondiscrimination and affirmative-action requirements for federal contractors and subcontractors, made its disclosure in one of three notices included in the Trump administration's recent semiannual update to its list of planned and pending regulatory initiatives. The agency said it is aiming for a June...

