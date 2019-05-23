Deals Rumor Mill: Blackstone, BP, Triton

Law360 (May 23, 2019, 5:26 PM EDT) -- Private equity giant Blackstone wants to raise $5 billion with a new real estate debt-focused fund, Bloomberg reported Thursday. The report states that the fund will be named Blackstone Real Estate Debt Strategies IV and will emphasize public and private debt in the U.S. According to the report, the fund’s predecessor raised roughly $4.8 billion in 2016. Oil and gas giant BP PLC is close to selling its stake in Dragon Oil for more than $600 million, according to a Thursday report from Reuters. Citing anonymous sources, the outlet reported that the sale for the Dubai-based oil and gas exploration company...

