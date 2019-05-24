Chancery Won't Kill $120M Radixx Deal, But Suit Kept Alive

Law360 (May 24, 2019, 5:09 PM EDT) -- Delaware’s Chancery Court partially dismissed without prejudice late Wednesday a lawsuit counterclaim seeking to undo the $120 million sale of airline reservation tech firm Radixx Solutions International Inc. in 2016, while allowing an unjust enrichment claim to go forward against the sellers. The ruling by Vice Chancellor Kathaleen S. McCormick kept alive a suit in which RSI Holdco, an affiliate of TA Associates, sued post-sale agent Shareholder Representative Services and five Radixx stockholders for unjust enrichment and fraudulently inducing the merger. Radixx, acquired in September 2016, provides travel distribution and passenger service system software for airline reservations, distribution, and merchandising. TA...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS