Lack Of Evidence Dooms Asbestos Death Suit, Judge Rules

Law360 (May 23, 2019, 7:07 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge has tossed a widow's claims against several companies over her husband's death from mesothelioma, finding that she's presented no evidence linking those products to her husband's illness.

In orders granting summary judgment this week, U.S. District Judge Robert J. Bryan found that as an affidavit signed by Donald Varney a day before his death was ruled inadmissible as evidence, claims against Ingersoll-Rand Co., Velan Valve Corp., Air & Liquid Systems Corp., Warren Pumps LLC and Parker-Hannifin Corp. cannot go forward.

Varney and his wife, Maria, sued the companies and others, claiming that Varney's mesothelioma stemmed from his...

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

Washington Western

Nature of Suit

P.I. : Asbestos

Judge

Date Filed

February 12, 2018

