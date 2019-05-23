ITC Will Again Probe Comcast Over TiVo DVR Patent Claims

Law360 (May 23, 2019, 11:26 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission said Wednesday it will investigate TiVo's claim that Comcast is the only major pay-TV provider that refuses to pay licensing fees for using patented TiVo technology, escalating TiVo's ongoing legal fight against the telecom giant. Less than two years after the ITC found that certain Comcast Corp. Xfinity X1 set-top boxes infringed two patents owned by TiVo's Rovi Corp., the ITC said it would look into Rovi's April accusation that the media company continues to import and sell products that infringe its technology. This time, at the prompting of Rovi, the ITC will focus its investigation...

