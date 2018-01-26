Dissent Slams 7th Circ.'s Rehearing Denial For Yemeni Couple

Law360 (May 24, 2019, 4:21 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit won't revisit the denial of a visa to a Yemeni mother who allegedly attempted to smuggle her children across the border, drawing a fiery dissent that called the court's decision not to touch a consular officer's denial a "dangerous abdication of judicial responsibility." In an 8-3 vote, the appellate court declined Thursday to rehear Mohsin Yafai and Zahoor Ahmed's challenge of a consular officer's decision to reject Ahmed's visa application because she had tried to smuggle her two children into the U.S. Her attempted smuggling statutorily barred her from obtaining a green card, the officer found. A three-judge...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS