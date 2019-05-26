Teva Settles Okla. Opioid Case For $85M Just Before Trial

Law360 (May 26, 2019, 11:11 AM EDT) -- Teva Pharmaceuticals on Sunday settled an opioid crisis case brought by Oklahoma for $85 million, a move that comes just before the scheduled start of the nation's first trial testing drugmaker liability for an epidemic of painkiller abuse. Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter announced the deal Sunday morning, roughly 48 hours before the anticipated beginning of a landmark trial in Oklahoma state court. "While the terms of the settlement agreement may take up to two weeks to finalize, the money will go to the state once it’s received," Hunter's office said. "The funds will then be used to abate the opioid...

