Facebook Seeks To Shut Down Messenger Data Scraping Suit

Law360 (May 23, 2019, 10:58 PM EDT) -- Facebook urged a California federal judge Thursday to dismiss a putative class action alleging its Messenger app scraped Android users’ call and text logs without permission and that the company then sold that data to advertisers, arguing the users presented “boilerplate assertions” and failed to show any injury. U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg acknowledged that Facebook users' privacy is a “hot issue” and said there’s no denying that the social media giant is monetizing user data. But he didn’t say whether he would keep alive users’ claims that Facebook kept them in the dark as it scraped their call and text logs from...

