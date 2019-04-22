Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Chicago Eatery Says 'Milk Bar' Is Generic, Can't Be TM

Law360 (May 24, 2019, 3:50 PM EDT) -- Facing a trademark lawsuit from New York City's Milk Bar, a Chicago upstart called JoJo's Milk Bar told a federal judge Thursday that the trendy Manhattan bakery chain is abusing trademark law in an effort to "monopolize the name of a generic bar subcategory."

The new filing came a month after the older Milk Bar sued the newer spot for trademark infringement over the similar name, later asking an Illinois federal judge for a preliminary injunction that would force an immediate name change.

Such an order would be "devastating" to a small business, JoJo's said Thursday, and would allow Milk Bar...

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

Illinois Northern

Nature of Suit

820(Copyright)

Judge

Date Filed

April 22, 2019

