FCA Suit Against Ex-Aegerion Execs Is Likely To Live On

Law360, Boston (May 24, 2019, 3:48 PM EDT) -- A False Claims Act case against former executives of newly bankrupt Aegerion Pharmaceuticals Inc. will likely survive a motion to dismiss, a Boston federal judge said Friday, suggesting the suit can move forward even though the government settled claims against the company and declined to intervene against the executives. Aegerion, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and announced a $400 million sale to Amryt Pharma on May 21, is seeking to free itself from covering the former executives' legal costs, an attorney for one of the executives told U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani during a motion to dismiss hearing Friday. The judge...

