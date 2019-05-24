Buck Rogers Publisher's Heirs Call IP Settlement A Fraud

Law360 (May 24, 2019, 3:34 PM EDT) -- The heirs to the publisher who popularized the sci-fi character Buck Rogers asked a Pennsylvania federal judge on Thursday to revive a case involving a rival family trust, arguing a settlement signed by the woman who claimed to represent their family's interest was fraudulent. Robert Flint Dille and Lorraine Dille Williams said U.S. District Court Judge Wendy Beetlestone should set aside the March 4 settlement and dismissal of a case between the Dille Family Trust and the Nowlan Family Trust over the rights to Buck Rogers, claiming trustee Louise Geer had been removed from that role in February and that the...

