Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Podcast

Law360's Pro Say: The Freewheelin' John Roberts

Law360 (May 24, 2019, 7:24 PM EDT) -- Have you ever wondered what Chief Justice John Roberts thinks about amicus briefs? What about his penchant for including Bob Dylan lyrics in his opinions? This week the Pro Say team went to Washington, D.C., for the Burton Awards, which recognize excellence in the law, and we share with you highlights of Justice Roberts' remarks, as well as interviews with Burton honorees Second Circuit Chief Judge Robert Katzmann, Oracle general counsel Dorian Daley and 3M general counsel Ivan Fong.

Each week on Pro Say, Law360 staffers Amber McKinney, Bill Donahue and Alex Lawson bring you inside the newsroom and break down...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

map
The Law360 400

Kirkland & Ellis LLP has redefined what it means to be the biggest of BigLaw — weighing in at 2,116 attorneys by year end 2018 and becoming the first firm since Law360 began tracking law firm head counts to top 2,000 U.S.-based attorneys.

Related

Sections

Companies

Government Agencies

Most Popular