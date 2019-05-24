Law360's Pro Say: The Freewheelin' John Roberts

Law360 (May 24, 2019, 7:24 PM EDT) -- Have you ever wondered what Chief Justice John Roberts thinks about amicus briefs? What about his penchant for including Bob Dylan lyrics in his opinions? This week the Pro Say team went to Washington, D.C., for the Burton Awards, which recognize excellence in the law, and we share with you highlights of Justice Roberts' remarks, as well as interviews with Burton honorees Second Circuit Chief Judge Robert Katzmann, Oracle general counsel Dorian Daley and 3M general counsel Ivan Fong. Each week on Pro Say, Law360 staffers Amber McKinney, Bill Donahue and Alex Lawson bring you inside the newsroom and break down...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS