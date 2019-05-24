Texas Justices Side With Pathfinder In Permian Lease Row

Law360 (May 24, 2019, 4:50 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday said a lower appellate court wrongly invalidated a jury verdict in a Permian Basin oil and gas lease fight by relying on grounds the two companies had agreed not to contest in the trial court. The justices held the Eleventh Court of Appeals improperly overruled a jury verdict in favor of Pathfinder Oil & Gas Inc. in its lease dispute with Great Western Drilling Ltd. Pathfinder had claimed in the litigation that Great Western backed out of an agreement to sell a 25% interest in a series of oil and gas leases in the Permian...

