Texas Justices Pass On Hospital's Bid To Duck Hot-Soup Suit

Law360 (May 24, 2019, 7:29 PM EDT) -- A Fort Worth hospital can't bring an early end to a lawsuit alleging it negligently served a patient soup that was so hot it burned her, as the Texas Supreme Court declined to hear the hospital's appeal.

As is customary, the court didn't give an explanation for the denial. Baylor All Saints Medical Center, which operates as Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center-Fort Worth, had asked the court to review the case seven weeks ago.

The hospital argued that Wanda Dexter, who brought the lawsuit on behalf of her late mother, Marla Jo Vorhies, had relied on an unqualified expert witness to support...

